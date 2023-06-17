0
Saturday 17 June 2023 - 21:47

Massive Demonstrations against Netanyahu Continue

Story Code : 1064589
Massive Demonstrations against Netanyahu Continue
According to media reports, tens of thousands of Israelis protested against the planned judicial reform of the right-wing government in Tel Aviv and other cities for the 24th Saturday evening in a row. 

The proposed reform package, which would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges.

There have been numerous protests against Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption as well as his poor performance in dealing with all kinds of crises in occupied Palestine.

Netanyahu has been involved in four corruption cases in recent months; the cases are known in the media as "Case 1000", "Case 2000", "Case 3000" and "Case 4000".

In late February, the Israeli Attorney General indicted Netanyahu in three cases, 1,000, 2,000 and 4,000, on charges of bribery, fraud and treason.

Netanyahu is not the first Israeli official to face criminal investigation and interrogation. Moral and financial corruption is common among Zionist officials.
Comment


Featured Stories
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
17 June 2023
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
16 June 2023
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
16 June 2023
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
16 June 2023
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
16 June 2023
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
16 June 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
16 June 2023
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
16 June 2023
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
15 June 2023
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
15 June 2023