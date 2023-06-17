Massive Demonstrations against Netanyahu Continue

Islam Times - Residents of the occupied territories demonstrated on Saturday for the 24th week in a row against Benjamin Netanyahu and his judicial reform plan.

According to media reports, tens of thousands of Israelis protested against the planned judicial reform of the right-wing government in Tel Aviv and other cities for the 24th Saturday evening in a row.The proposed reform package, which would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges.There have been numerous protests against Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption as well as his poor performance in dealing with all kinds of crises in occupied Palestine.Netanyahu has been involved in four corruption cases in recent months; the cases are known in the media as "Case 1000", "Case 2000", "Case 3000" and "Case 4000".In late February, the Israeli Attorney General indicted Netanyahu in three cases, 1,000, 2,000 and 4,000, on charges of bribery, fraud and treason.Netanyahu is not the first Israeli official to face criminal investigation and interrogation. Moral and financial corruption is common among Zionist officials.