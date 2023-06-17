Conflicts in Sudan Continue Leaving more Than Three Thousand Killed

Islam Times - Sudanese Minister of Health announced on Saturday night that more than three thousand people have been killed in the conflicts in this country so far.

Sudan's Minister of Health,Haitham Muhammed İbrahim, said: "During this period, 6 thousand other people were also injured."In this regard, the Khartoum Health Department announced on Saturday that the Yarmouk area in the south of the capital was attacked by an airstrike, as a result of which a number of civilians were killed.According to the announcement of the health management of the capital of Sudan, 17 people, including 5 women, children and the elderly, were killed in this attack and 25 residential houses were destroyed.Since April 15, Sudan has witnessed a conflict between the army of this country under the command of Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and the rapid support forces under the command of Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), including in the capital Khartoum and other cities in the north and west of the country.Ceasefires have been announced several times in Sudan, but the warring parties continue to violate it.