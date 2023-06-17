0
Saturday 17 June 2023 - 21:50

Conflicts in Sudan Continue Leaving more Than Three Thousand Killed

Story Code : 1064590
Conflicts in Sudan Continue Leaving more Than Three Thousand Killed
Sudan's Minister of Health,Haitham Muhammed İbrahim, said: "During this period, 6 thousand other people were also injured."

In this regard, the Khartoum Health Department announced on Saturday that the Yarmouk area in the south of the capital was attacked by an airstrike, as a result of which a number of civilians were killed.

According to the announcement of the health management of the capital of Sudan, 17 people, including 5 women, children and the elderly, were killed in this attack and 25 residential houses were destroyed.

Since April 15, Sudan has witnessed a conflict between the army of this country under the command of Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and the rapid support forces under the command of Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), including in the capital Khartoum and other cities in the north and west of the country.

Ceasefires have been announced several times in Sudan, but the warring parties continue to violate it.
Comment


Featured Stories
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
17 June 2023
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
16 June 2023
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
16 June 2023
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
16 June 2023
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
16 June 2023
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
16 June 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
16 June 2023
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
16 June 2023
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
15 June 2023
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
15 June 2023