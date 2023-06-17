0
Saturday 17 June 2023 - 21:55

US Not Optimistic on Israel - Saudi Normalization of Ties: Report

Story Code : 1064591
US Not Optimistic on Israel - Saudi Normalization of Ties: Report
Washington does not view an Israeli-Saudi normalization deal as particularly likely, but has decided to ramp up efforts to reach one anyway, The New York Times reported Saturday.

The US ramps up efforts by the Biden administration to broker a deal in recent months, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan closely involved and Washington engaged in frequent conversations with both sides.

The New York Times report cited several American officials who assessed the chances of a deal at less than 50 percent.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia has demanded that the US cooperate with the kingdom on uranium enrichment for civilian purposes. Other demands by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are American guarantees to defend the country if it is attacked and the removal of certain barriers on arms sales to the kingdom.

Normalizing with Israel would be broadly unpopular, as Bin Salman told Blinken.

Washington does not view an Israeli-Saudi normalization deal as particularly likely, but has decided to ramp up efforts to reach one anyway, The New York Times reported Saturday.

The Times focused on growing efforts by the Biden administration to broker a deal in recent months, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan closely involved and Washington engaged in frequent conversations with both sides.

US Mideast envoy Brett McGurk led a delegation to the region on the matter this week, it said. And Blinken, after visiting Riyadh earlier this month, held a 40-minute conversation with Prime Miniter Benjamin Netanyahu on the Saudi demands for an accord.

Still, the report cited several American officials who assessed the chances of a deal at less than 50 percent.

It noted that, as previously reported, Saudi Arabia has demanded that the US cooperate with the kingdom on uranium enrichment for civilian purposes. Other demands by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are American guarantees to defend the country if it is attacked, and removal of certain barriers on arms sales to the kingdom, according to two US officials cited by the paper.

The Times noted that another hurdle for any deal would be the US Congress, where weapons sales to the Saudis and enrichment agreements would be hard to swallow, though Israeli backing.

Today, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran following the steps taken in normalization of relations between the two countries.

 It has been the first visit by the Saudi foreign minister to Tehran since the bilateral ties soured back in 2016.
Comment


Featured Stories
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
17 June 2023
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
16 June 2023
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
16 June 2023
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
16 June 2023
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
16 June 2023
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
16 June 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
16 June 2023
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
16 June 2023
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
15 June 2023
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
15 June 2023