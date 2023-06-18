0
Sunday 18 June 2023 - 09:37

UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity

Story Code : 1064635
According to the statement, the funding will make it possible to protect the critical Ukrainian infrastructure and essential services by reinforcing Ukrainian cybersecurity capabilities, which will make it possible to detect potential cyber threats from Russia and to respond to them, TASS reported.

The Ukraine Cyber Programme (UCP) is a British project, announced by the UK, which initially allocated about $8.14 million, last year.

The second stage of funding implies that the UK will provide 16 million pounds, while other Western allies of Kiev will provide 9 million pounds.

According to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, cited in the statement, Russia allegedly attempts to attack Ukrainian cyber-infrastructure, which performs critically important functions: from banking operations to power supply.
