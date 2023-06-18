A Dozen French Police Officers Wounded in Clashes with Protesters Opposed to Rail Link in Alps
Story Code : 1064636
Some 2,000 protesters, including a roughly 300-strong dark-clad hardcore, were in the Maurienne Valley objecting to a tunnel for the link between the city of Lyon and the Italian city of Turin, Reuters reported.
They threw rocks at riot police, who responded with tear gas, and one demonstrator was wounded, local prefect Francois Ravier told a news conference.
“The day is not over, we remain prudent and mobilized,” he said, noting a security presence would go through the night.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted the police injury toll.
Border checks turned up 400 objects, including knives and hammers, while 96 individuals known by security services were sent back to Italy, officials said.