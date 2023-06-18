0
Sunday 18 June 2023 - 09:41

Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier

Story Code : 1064637
According to the official statement, this occasion will be celebrated annually on August 31.

Last year, the authorities and supporters of the Taliban organized festivities to mark the first anniversary of the withdrawal. Notably, Taliban fighters held a rally at Massoud Square in Kabul, near the former US embassy building.

On August 31, 2021, US Army Major General Chris Donahue, the final American soldier, boarded a military transport plane shortly before the withdrawal deadline. This event marked the conclusion of a demanding 20-year campaign.

In 2001, the US and its allies deployed troops to Afghanistan as part of the so-called "War on Terror", with the purported goal of combating Al-Qaeda and other extremist groups. While Western forces swiftly captured Kabul, the Taliban maintained control over significant areas of the country, resulting in a prolonged conflict with insurgents. Over time, the campaign became increasingly unpopular within the United States.

In August 2021, the Taliban successfully recaptured several provincial capitals and swiftly seized control of Kabul with minimal opposition. The unexpected fall of the city compelled the Pentagon to conduct a hurried evacuation of diplomats, American citizens, and Afghan allies.

Washington has faced substantial criticism for its handling of the evacuation and for leaving behind numerous Afghan individuals who had supported the allied forces.
