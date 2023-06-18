0
Sunday 18 June 2023 - 09:43

Kremlin; BRICS Expansion to be on Agenda of August Summit

Story Code : 1064638
Kremlin; BRICS Expansion to be on Agenda of August Summit
"A number of countries stated their intention to join the BRICS in some way. And this, of course, is such an interesting event, because it indicates the international authority of this integrational association. We expect the BRICS summit to take place in late August. And the expansion will be on agenda. BRICS member states will discuss that," the spokesman said.

According to Peskov, "there are certain nuances" regarding which expansion format would be better to adopt and whether it should be adopted at all.

The spokesman added that Russia is satisfied that more and more states display show keen interest in the BRICS, TASS reported.

In early June, Iran's foreign minister said that the members of the BRICS group of emerging economies have welcomed the Islamic Republic's potential accession to the powerful bloc.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi also recently said that Iran's membership in BRICS will be materialized soon.
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
18 June 2023
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
17 June 2023
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
17 June 2023
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
16 June 2023
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
16 June 2023
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
16 June 2023
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
16 June 2023
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
16 June 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
16 June 2023
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
16 June 2023