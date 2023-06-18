13 Terrorists Killed in Syrian Army Attack in Hama

Islam Times - Following the attacks of the Al-Nusra terrorists on Syria's de-escalation zones, the Syrian Army targetted their positions in the west of the country, killing 13 of them.

The Syrian Army attacked the positions of the terrorists in Hama province with artillery.The Army attacks also left a great amount of material damage to the terrorist group.Meanwhile, local sources reported that the Syrian Army has cleared the eastern desert regions of the governorate from ISIL terrorists.Syrian sources also added that three US-backed SDF militias were killed following a bomb explosion in the north of Raqqa province. They added that two other people affiliated with the terrorist groups were also killed during Turkey's artillery attack on northwestern Aleppo.