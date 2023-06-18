0
Sunday 18 June 2023 - 21:50

Iran Urges Int’l Action against Extremism after Uganda School Attack

Story Code : 1064709
In a statement released on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani denounced the appalling terrorist attack.

He noted that the cruel attack once against proved that terrorism and extremism threaten the whole international community, and that fighting against it requires cooperation and responsible measures by the international community and organizations.

Expressing condolences to the Ugandan government and nation as well as the families of victims of the attack, Kanaani hoped that a serious and effective fight against extremism and terrorism would ensure calm and stability across the world, including in Africa.

Ugandan authorities have recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, who were burned, shot, or hacked to death by attackers at a secondary school in Mpondwe town near the border of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Friday.

The crime has marked the worse attack in the country in more than 10 years.

Authorities have blamed the attack on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group that has pledged allegiance to the Deash (ISIL  or ISIS) terrorist group.
