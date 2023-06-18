0
Sunday 18 June 2023 - 21:56

Talks Underway to Send Manpower Overseas: Iranian Official

Story Code : 1064713
Paving the way for dispatching competent manpower to other countries is among the moves that can be taken to help those seeking jobs, Deputy Minister of Labor for Employment Affairs Mahmoud Karimi Beiranvand said.

Reducing the employment rate, creating diversity in the country's revenues, transferring technical and engineering experiences, and preserving the dignity of the workforce are among other advantages of dispatching workforce overseas, he added.

Given the young population and high unemployment rate in the country among graduates of academic centers, dispatching competent manpower overseas can be a positive step in line with the growth and development of the country, the deputy labor minister opined.

Many countries have requested Iran to send manpower to these countries, he said, adding, “This issue was raised in the recent meeting of the Iranian and Qatari labor ministers.”

Organizing the dispatch of manpower overseas is one of the programs on the agenda of the ministry, he stated.
