Iran Can but Will Never Seek Nukes: President

Islam Times - Iran’s religious doctrine and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s decree have prohibited the development of nuclear weapons, although the country has the capability to do so, President Ebrahim Raisi said.

During a visit to an exhibition of the achievements of Iran’s nuclear industry, Raisi said the nuclear industry has generated power for Iran.Refuting the idea that generation of power requires the production of a nuclear weapon, the president said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced numerous times that, although such a capability exists in the country, it will never move toward the production of nuclear weapons considering the religious beliefs and the emphases laid by the Supreme Leader of the (Islamic) Revolution (Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei).”The Iranian nuclear industry’s achievements indicate that the local experts have turned the threats and sanctions into opportunities, the president noted, stressing that the technologies and capabilities gained by the nuclear industry should be provided to the other sectors, such as the automotive industry.Ayatollah Khamenei has on many occasions stressed that the production, stockpiling and use of nuclear weapons are Haram (religiously forbidden) and the Islamic Republic considers the pursuit and possession of nuclear weapons as a grave sin.