0
Sunday 18 June 2023 - 21:57

Iran Can but Will Never Seek Nukes: President

Story Code : 1064714
Iran Can but Will Never Seek Nukes: President
During a visit to an exhibition of the achievements of Iran’s nuclear industry, Raisi said the nuclear industry has generated power for Iran.

Refuting the idea that generation of power requires the production of a nuclear weapon, the president said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced numerous times that, although such a capability exists in the country, it will never move toward the production of nuclear weapons considering the religious beliefs and the emphases laid by the Supreme Leader of the (Islamic) Revolution (Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei).”

The Iranian nuclear industry’s achievements indicate that the local experts have turned the threats and sanctions into opportunities, the president noted, stressing that the technologies and capabilities gained by the nuclear industry should be provided to the other sectors, such as the automotive industry.

Ayatollah Khamenei has on many occasions stressed that the production, stockpiling and use of nuclear weapons are Haram (religiously forbidden) and the Islamic Republic considers the pursuit and possession of nuclear weapons as a grave sin.
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
18 June 2023
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
17 June 2023
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
17 June 2023
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
16 June 2023
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
16 June 2023
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
16 June 2023
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
16 June 2023
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
16 June 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
16 June 2023
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
16 June 2023