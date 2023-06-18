0
Sovereignty Red Line for Baghdad, Iraq Defense Minister Warns

"We need a political solution to the issue of the Turkish bombing," Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi said, adding that sovereignty is a red line for Turkey.

"We have common interests with Turkey and Iran that must be preserved politically and we informed them that the sovereignty of Iraq is a red line," the Iraqi minister said.

Iraqi soil will never be a source of concern for anyone, he said, expressing Iraq's desire to conduct joint exercises with some neighboring countries.

The government is working to rebuild, arm, and modernize the army, he noted.

He concluded his remarks by saying that the ISIL no longer controls one inch of Iraq.
