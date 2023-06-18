0
Sunday 18 June 2023 - 22:04

China Hopes Blinken Visit Lead to Return to Deals with US

Story Code : 1064716
"Hope this meeting [between visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang] can help steer China-US relations back to what the two Presidents agreed upon in Bali," she wrote on her Twitter account, TASS reported.

Xi and Biden met on November 14, 2022, in Bali and spoke for three and a half hours. Back then, Biden pledged that his country was sticking to the policy of one China and was against changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese side described the talks as constructive and expressed readiness to receive US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who planned to visit China.

Blinken is visiting China from June 18-19. His visit was initially planned for February but the visit did not take place due to the incident with a Chinese balloon, which was shot down by a US missile within the US airspace. Beijing said that it was a meteorological blimp but Washington insisted that the balloon had been used to collect "sensitive information."

This is the first visit by a top US diplomat to China since October 2018.
