0
Sunday 18 June 2023 - 22:07

EU Position with Regard to Syria Has Not Changed: Borrell

Story Code : 1064718
EU Position with Regard to Syria Has Not Changed: Borrell
Josep Borrell made the remarks after meeting with Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Stressing that the League of Arab States is a very important partner for the European Union, Borrell claimed that, "Over years, we have been cooperating closely on important issues for both of us, [such] as counterterrorism, non-proliferation, human rights or the Middle East Peace Process."

The EU chief announced that EU-League of Arab States ministerial meeting was scheduled for this week, but it had to be postponed due to the readmission of Syria to the League of Arab States. 

Borrell claimed, "The re-admission of Syria in the League of Arab States is a sovereign decision, and we respect it fully. But we also see that this was done in a situation when Syria did not make any meaningful efforts towards solving the conflict. Our position with respect to the Syrian regime has not changed and will not change until they make progress in line with United Nations Security Council resolution 2254."

He further claimed that at this moment there is no serious accountability on the part of Syria. 

However, Borrell underlined that the European Union wants to deepen its engagement and dialogue with the Arab League, in particular, with the League’s Committee on Syria. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
18 June 2023
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
17 June 2023
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
17 June 2023
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
16 June 2023
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
16 June 2023
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
16 June 2023
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
16 June 2023
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
16 June 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
16 June 2023
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
16 June 2023