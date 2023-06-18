EU Position with Regard to Syria Has Not Changed: Borrell

Islam Times - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell claimed that EU's position with respect to Syria has not changed.

Josep Borrell made the remarks after meeting with Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.Stressing that the League of Arab States is a very important partner for the European Union, Borrell claimed that, "Over years, we have been cooperating closely on important issues for both of us, [such] as counterterrorism, non-proliferation, human rights or the Middle East Peace Process."The EU chief announced that EU-League of Arab States ministerial meeting was scheduled for this week, but it had to be postponed due to the readmission of Syria to the League of Arab States.Borrell claimed, "The re-admission of Syria in the League of Arab States is a sovereign decision, and we respect it fully. But we also see that this was done in a situation when Syria did not make any meaningful efforts towards solving the conflict. Our position with respect to the Syrian regime has not changed and will not change until they make progress in line with United Nations Security Council resolution 2254."He further claimed that at this moment there is no serious accountability on the part of Syria.However, Borrell underlined that the European Union wants to deepen its engagement and dialogue with the Arab League, in particular, with the League’s Committee on Syria.