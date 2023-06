Islam Times - Iraqi media outlets on Sunday reported a bomb explosion in the path of Iraqi Army forces left two military forces killed and injured.

An Iraqi military force was killed following the explosion of a bomb in Saladin province, according to the reports.Another Iraqi military force was injured in the incident.The incident occurred during an inspection operation for reopening the roads in the area.A while ago, the Iraqi Kurdistan region reported that more than 5 million mines and explosives have remained in the area following the wars in recent decades.