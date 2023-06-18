0
Sunday 18 June 2023 - 22:17

Taliban Says Ready to Solve Iran Concerns over Water Rights

In a meeting with the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Abdul Kabir called for the resumption of the activities of the international organizations in Afghanistan.

Referring to Iran's water right from the Helmand River, the Taliban official stated that they are negotiating with the Iranian side over the issue.

He said that Afghanistan does not claim more than its legitimate right, and if Iran has concerns in this regard, the Taliban can resolve the concerns through dialogue and understanding.

Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi recently said that the Taliban have agreed to the visit of Iranian experts to the Kajakai Dam.

Referring to Iran's water rights from the Hirmand River (also known as Helmand), the Iranian interior minister recently cited, "If there is water in the dams, the Taliban side must provide Iran's share, and if there is not, this issue must be clarified for us. Because our experts believe that there is water in these dams, but the Taliban side says that there is no water."

A joint committee is set to be formed to visit the dams and resolve the issue, according to Vahidi.

Iran's demands for this water right are based on the treaty reached in 1973 and detailed negotiations have been conducted at different levels in this regard. Iranian officials have always emphasized the correct implementation of the 1973 Hirmand River Treaty between Iran and Afghanistan.
