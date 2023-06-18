0
Sunday 18 June 2023 - 22:25

Netanyahu to Resume Controversial Judicial Process after Internal Tensions

Story Code : 1064723
Following mass protests and U.S. pressure, Netanyahu in late March suspended the judicial overhaul to allow for negotiations between his coalition and the opposition to take place under the auspices of Isaac Herzog, President of the Zionist regime.

On last Netanyahu on Wednesday tried to conduct a parliamentary maneuver to delay the formation of the committee that appoints judges.

Netanyahu's effort failed, but opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz announced they were suspending the negotiations with the coalition on the judicial overhaul until the coalition appoints its representative to the committee.

Resuming the legislation process without an agreement with the opposition on the judicial overhaul is expected to give new momentum to the anti-government protests and reignite internal political tensions. It will also likely increase tensions between the Biden administration and Netanyahu's far-right government.

Sources in the coalition said the plan is to move forward with legislation that would limit the Supreme Court's oversight of government actions and policies and will end the court's ability to strike down government decisions and appointments on the basis of "reasonability."

The coalition also wants to push forward a bill that would significantly limit the authority and power of legal advisers in government ministries and their ability to block steps they think are illegal.
