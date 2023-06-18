0
Sunday 18 June 2023 - 22:27

Türkiye: Sweden Will be a Member of NATO if Fulfilling Obligations

Story Code : 1064724
Türkiye: Sweden Will be a Member of NATO if Fulfilling Obligations
The Turkish national defense minister said Saturday that if Sweden fulfills its commitments it can become a NATO member like Finland. 

Meeting reporters in Brussels after the NATO defense ministers meeting, Yasar Guler expressed support for the military alliance's "open door" policy.

In the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Sweden is looking to join NATO. However, Türkiye, a NATO member for more than 70 years, has blocked the Nordic country's bid expressing concerns, especially over the presence of the PKK terrorist organization in Sweden.

Earlier, this year Türkiye ratified Finland's NATO bid, but is holding back Sweden's bid.

When asked to evaluate his participation in the meeting as defense minister for the first time, Guler said that preparations for the upcoming NATO summit were discussed during the meeting.

NATO leaders will meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12 and allies are expected to step up support to Ukraine for the long haul and further strengthen deterrence and defense.
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
18 June 2023
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
17 June 2023
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
17 June 2023
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
16 June 2023
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
16 June 2023
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
16 June 2023
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
16 June 2023
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
16 June 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
16 June 2023
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
16 June 2023