Iranian FM: Developing Relations with African Countries on Iran’s Agenda

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says developing relations with African countries enjoys a special place in Iran's foreign policy.

The top diplomat made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with the visiting secretary general of Burkina Faso's Foreign Ministry, Issa Boro."The Islamic Republic of Iran has put development of relations with African countries on its [foreign policy] agenda," the Iranian foreign minister said.Amir Abdollahian also welcomed further expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries.He added that holding of the two countries' joint commission meeting in the near future will be a good opportunity for improving mutual relations in the fields of economy, commerce, science, and education.The African official, for his part, said the main goal of his trip to Tehran was exploring various areas of interest to both countries, especially with regard to their economic relations.Boro stressed that his country is determined to reopen an embassy in Tehran and send an ambassador.He added that the necessary ground is prepared for deepening and expansion of bilateral relations in all areas in view of both countries' determination to boost their ties and also considering Iran's engineering capabilities and major advances.Earlier on Sunday, the Burkinabe official had met with Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, who similarly stressed that Tehran sought to develop its relations with Ouagadougou.Amir-Abdollahian spoke with his Burkinabe counterpart, Olivia Rouamba, on the phone last April, emphasizing the Islamic Republic's resolve to strengthen ties with all African countries, including Burkina Faso.Under President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran has endeavored to further expand its relations with regional, Eastern, and African nations as opposed to the Western countries, many of whom have imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.Last February, Iranian and African businesspeople and officials came together at a major conference in Tehran to discuss ways to boost commercial ties.