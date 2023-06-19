0
Monday 19 June 2023 - 09:58

Iranian FM: Developing Relations with African Countries on Iran’s Agenda

Story Code : 1064802
Iranian FM: Developing Relations with African Countries on Iran’s Agenda
The top diplomat made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with the visiting secretary general of Burkina Faso's Foreign Ministry, Issa Boro.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has put development of relations with African countries on its [foreign policy] agenda," the Iranian foreign minister said.

Amir Abdollahian also welcomed further expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He added that holding of the two countries' joint commission meeting in the near future will be a good opportunity for improving mutual relations in the fields of economy, commerce, science, and education.

The African official, for his part, said the main goal of his trip to Tehran was exploring various areas of interest to both countries, especially with regard to their economic relations.

Boro stressed that his country is determined to reopen an embassy in Tehran and send an ambassador.

He added that the necessary ground is prepared for deepening and expansion of bilateral relations in all areas in view of both countries' determination to boost their ties and also considering Iran's engineering capabilities and major advances.

Earlier on Sunday, the Burkinabe official had met with Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, who similarly stressed that Tehran sought to develop its relations with Ouagadougou.

Amir-Abdollahian spoke with his Burkinabe counterpart, Olivia Rouamba, on the phone last April, emphasizing the Islamic Republic's resolve to strengthen ties with all African countries, including Burkina Faso.

Under President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran has endeavored to further expand its relations with regional, Eastern, and African nations as opposed to the Western countries, many of whom have imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Last February, Iranian and African businesspeople and officials came together at a major conference in Tehran to discuss ways to boost commercial ties.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
19 June 2023
North Korea Calls Botched Spy Satellite Launch ‘Gravest Failure This Year’
North Korea Calls Botched Spy Satellite Launch ‘Gravest Failure This Year’
19 June 2023
Indian Muslims Flogged after Protest over Possible Islamic Shrine Demolition
Indian Muslims Flogged after Protest over Possible Islamic Shrine Demolition
19 June 2023
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
18 June 2023
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
18 June 2023
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
17 June 2023
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
17 June 2023
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
16 June 2023
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
16 June 2023
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
16 June 2023