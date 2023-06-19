Israel Root Cause of Insecurity in Region: Iranian FM

Islam Times - Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian denounced the Zionist regime as the main source of insecurity and instability in the region.

The issue of Palestine is the pivotal subject of the Islamic world, Amirabdollahian said in a meeting with Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhala, held in Tehran on Monday.Reaffirming Iran’s support for the cause of Palestine and holy al-Quds and for the Palestinian nation’s legitimate resistance against the Zionist occupiers, the foreign minister highlighted the significant role of unity among the resistance groups in the recent victory during a 5-day war in Gaza.The apartheid Zionist regime is the root cause of insecurity and instability in the region, Amirabdollahian stated.He called for collective and effective action by the Muslim governments to stop the Zionist regime’s inhumane crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine and to back the Islamic sanctities in al-Quds.Nakhala, for his part, provided an evaluation of the course of developments in Palestine and the occupied territories.The PIJ chief also stated that the Palestinian resistance groups are fully prepared and united to act against the Zionist regime and are capable of standing against any act of aggression by the Israeli regime to gain major victories with the support provided by the Palestinian nation.In a meeting with Nakhala and his delegation in Tehran on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said, "Today, the Zionist enemy is in a passive and reactive position. The present situation shows that the Resistance groups and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have rightly identified the path and are proceeding wisely on it.”The Leader also praised the PIJ for "passing the test" in the recent attack on Gaza. He underlined that the conditions for the Zionist regime have changed compared to that of seventy years ago and that the Zionist leaders are right to be concerned that they may not see the regime’s 80th anniversary.