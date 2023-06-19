Indian Muslims Flogged after Protest over Possible Islamic Shrine Demolition

Islam Times - Videos emerged on social media showing Muslim men being publicly flogged in Gujarat, India, following protests against a demolition order for a Muslim shrine.

The distressing footage reveals masked individuals repeatedly beating the victims as they scream in pain.The Junagadh municipal corporation demanded ownership papers from the administration of Majewadi Gate dargah by June 19, prompting a protest. On June 16, over 500 people gathered at the dargah, resulting in escalating tensions, police presence, and stone pelting.During the June 16 protest, the police resorted to lathi-charging and deployed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Reshma Mohammed Chand, a local witness, alleged that her father and two brothers were harassed and beaten by the police while attempting to prevent fellow Muslims from protesting.Numerous locals, who have shared videos and photos with The Wire, claim that their homes were damaged by the police. Broken doors, windows, and toppled beds are visible in the images. Local Muslims have been staying indoors since the protest to avoid arrest or accusations related to the demonstrations.The Junagadh municipal corporation has been targeting mosques and Islamic shrines in the district for demolition, including the Majewadi Gate dargah. The dargah administration provided ownership documents indicating registration with the Gujarat State Waqf Board in 2016, with a history dating back to 1938.Advocates familiar with waqf property cases believe that the municipal corporation specifically targets Islamic structures. Despite pending petitions against such demolitions in the Gujarat high court since May, the corporation continues issuing notices, according to the advocates.Congress representative Nusrat Panja expressed concern over the selective targeting by the municipal corporation, stating that the situation could have been avoided. Panja emphasized the fear among people regarding their religious rights and property, influenced by past incidents.The Wire traced a man seen collapsing in pain in a video showing the public flogging. Zakirbhai Makwana, a local shop owner, was picked up by the police while returning home. His brother alleged that although Zakirbhai was not involved in the protest, he was subjected to brutal beatings, leaving him unable to stand due to injuries.Junagadh's superintendent of police, Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, claimed no knowledge of the public flogging incident. He assured accountability for the culprits if the incident is confirmed. Vasamsetty highlighted police efforts to disperse protesters and the detention of approximately 180 individuals. Five police personnel, including the deputy superintendent, were injured during the incident, and a civilian lost their life amidst the chaos.This is not the first instance of public flogging against Muslims in the state. In October 2022, videos went viral of Matar Police severely beating Muslim men in Kheda district's Undhela village. The men were arrested and harassed based on a complaint filed by the village Sarpanch, who accused them of stone pelting during Navratri celebrations.