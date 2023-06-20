0
Tuesday 20 June 2023 - 10:19

UN Special Envoy to Attend Int’l Syria Meeting in Astana

Story Code : 1064994
UN Special Envoy to Attend Int’l Syria Meeting in Astana
This was confirmed by Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and Africa, and Deputy Foreign Minister.
 
"As usual, representatives of observer countries will participate [in the talks]. These include Syria's neighboring countries of Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan. Our colleagues from UN bodies are also here, namely Mr. Geir Pedersen, the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria," Bogdanov informed reporters.
 
The Astana international meeting on Syria, scheduled for June 20-21, is taking place in the Kazakh capital. The negotiations involve delegations from the guarantor countries - Russia, Iran, and Turkey - as well as representatives from the Syrian government and opposition. Observers from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq are also expected to attend the meeting.
Comment


Featured Stories
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
20 June 2023
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
20 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
20 June 2023
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
19 June 2023
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
19 June 2023
North Korea Calls Botched Spy Satellite Launch ‘Gravest Failure This Year’
North Korea Calls Botched Spy Satellite Launch ‘Gravest Failure This Year’
19 June 2023
Indian Muslims Flogged after Protest over Possible Islamic Shrine Demolition
Indian Muslims Flogged after Protest over Possible Islamic Shrine Demolition
19 June 2023
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
18 June 2023
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
18 June 2023
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
17 June 2023
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023