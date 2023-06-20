UN Special Envoy to Attend Int’l Syria Meeting in Astana

Islam Times - The United Nations Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is set to participate in the international meeting on Syria planned to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 20-21.

"As usual, representatives of observer countries will participate [in the talks]. These include Syria's neighboring countries of Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan. Our colleagues from UN bodies are also here, namely Mr. Geir Pedersen, the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria," Bogdanov informed reporters.

The Astana international meeting on Syria, scheduled for June 20-21, is taking place in the Kazakh capital. The negotiations involve delegations from the guarantor countries - Russia, Iran, and Turkey - as well as representatives from the Syrian government and opposition. Observers from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq are also expected to attend the meeting.

This was confirmed by Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and Africa, and Deputy Foreign Minister.