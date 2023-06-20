0
Tuesday 20 June 2023 - 10:28

UK Parliament Endorses Report on Former Prime Minister’s Malfeasance

Story Code : 1064999
UK Parliament Endorses Report on Former Prime Minister’s Malfeasance
On Monday, the legislative body backed the report, which was prepared by a parliamentary committee, marking the end of a year-long investigation against Johnson.
 
The House of Commons' Privileges Committee released its findings last week, concluding that Johnson had deliberately lied to his colleagues when he assured them that all COVID-19 rules had been followed at all times in government buildings.
 
An advance copy of the report had been issued earlier this month, prompting him to resign in order to avoid further embarrassment.
 
The report recommended that Johnson be denied a pass giving him automatic access to the parliament and would have recommended suspending him from the House for 90 days if he had not resigned already.
 
The House members voted 354 to 7 to uphold the committee's report after a five-hour debate. The decision does not stop Johnson from standing again to be a member of the House of Commons, but it is considered an embarrassing punishment for a politician who was prime minister a year ago.
 
Johnson was Britain's prime minister from the middle of 2019 until September 2022.
 
Johnson has described the committee as a "kangaroo court," claiming that the report was "intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination."
 
Most politicians, who spoke at the parliament on Monday, criticized Johnson's behavior, while a handful of his supporters questioned the impartiality of the committee.
 
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has promised to restore integrity to the government, said the committee's bipartisan members had "done their work thoroughly."
 
Former premier, Theresa May, warned Johnson's supporters not to vote against the report, saying doing so would erode the public's faith in democracy.
 
Jacob Rees-Mogg, a minister in Johnson's government, however, said the committee had made a "deliberate attempt to take the most unfavorable interpretation... of Mr. Johnson's activities," adding that it was "perfectly reasonable" to challenge its views.
Comment


Featured Stories
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
20 June 2023
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
20 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
20 June 2023
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
19 June 2023
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
19 June 2023
North Korea Calls Botched Spy Satellite Launch ‘Gravest Failure This Year’
North Korea Calls Botched Spy Satellite Launch ‘Gravest Failure This Year’
19 June 2023
Indian Muslims Flogged after Protest over Possible Islamic Shrine Demolition
Indian Muslims Flogged after Protest over Possible Islamic Shrine Demolition
19 June 2023
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
18 June 2023
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
18 June 2023
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
17 June 2023
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023