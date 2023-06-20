MBS Locks Car’s Door before Meeting Macron

Islam Times - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman [MBS] locked his car's door when he arrived at Élysée Palace in Paris, France moments before meeting French President Emmanuel Macron.

The clip showed the moment when the car of MBS stopped in the outer courtyard of the Élysée Palace when a French official immediately rushed towards the door of his vehicle, trying to open the door but it was locked.

The French official also re-tried to open the door but she discovered that it was locked from the inside.

Nevertheless, the Saudi Crown Prince opened the door moments later and get out of the vehicle raising questions about whether the door was locked mistakenly or if the move has a political meaning behind it.

A Twitter user wrote: "New cars' locks remain close unless the car is fully stopped" telling people not to wrongly analyze the incident.

MBS flew to France where he met Macron in Paris on Friday, however, the video has gone viral on social media today.