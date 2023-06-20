0
Tuesday 20 June 2023 - 10:41

Iranian FM Arrives in Doha for Talks with High-Ranking Qatari Officials

Amir Abdollahian left Tehran for Qatar’s capital late Monday on an official invitation from his counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who is also the prime minister of Qatar.
 
During his visit, Iran's top diplomat is accompanied by a delegation consisting of the foreign minister’s assistants, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Policy and National Security, and the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Nasser Kanaani.
 
His visit to Qatar follows a similar trip to Doha last week by Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin. During his trip, Iran's top banker discussed ways of bolstering the two countries’ monetary, banking and economic cooperation with Qatari officials.
 
Amir Abdollahian is scheduled to visit Oman’s capital city of Muscat following his talks in Qatar.
 
In an early Tuesday tweet, the Iranian foreign minister said his visits to Qatar and Oman are aimed at further promoting relations with those countries and following up on the agreements reached by the three countries' high-ranking officials.
 
He noted that Iran's neighboring countries enjoy huge economic, trade and political potentialities.
 
Amir Abdollahian added that continued development of all-out relations with neighbors is among basic principles of the Iranian administration’s foreign policy doctrine.
 
Earlier in June, the foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar had discussed a wide range of issues from improving relations to the latest regional developments in a telephone conversation.
 
Since its inauguration, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration has been diligently pursuing a good-neighborliness policy to cement ties with the nations in the region.
 
During Raisi’s visit to Doha in February 2022, Iran and Qatar inked 14 major economic cooperation agreements, including a deal on cancelling visa requirements for passengers traveling between the two countries.
