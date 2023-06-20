0
Tuesday 20 June 2023 - 10:59

UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans

Story Code : 1065009
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government passed a controversial resolution that gives practically all control over planning approval for construction in West Bank settlements to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a settler himself and an impassioned advocate of the so-called Israeli “nationalist movement”.
 
The announcement came hours after Smotrich said plans for 4,560 new settlement units would go up for approval before a defense ministry planning body next week.
 
In a statement issued by his office, Guterres excoriated Israeli West Bank settlements as “a significant driver of tensions and violence.”
 
“The Secretary-General is deeply troubled by yesterday’s decision by the Israeli Government to amend settlement planning procedures,” the statement read.
 
“The changes can be expected to expedite the advancement of Israeli settlement plans in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”
 
“He is also deeply alarmed by the anticipated advancement next week of over 4,000 settlement housing units by Israeli planning authorities,” the statement added.
Comment


Featured Stories
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
20 June 2023
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
20 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
20 June 2023
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
19 June 2023
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
19 June 2023
North Korea Calls Botched Spy Satellite Launch ‘Gravest Failure This Year’
North Korea Calls Botched Spy Satellite Launch ‘Gravest Failure This Year’
19 June 2023
Indian Muslims Flogged after Protest over Possible Islamic Shrine Demolition
Indian Muslims Flogged after Protest over Possible Islamic Shrine Demolition
19 June 2023
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
18 June 2023
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
18 June 2023
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
17 June 2023
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023