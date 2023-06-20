0
Tuesday 20 June 2023 - 11:02

Turkish Drone Crashes in Northern Iraq's Qandil Mountains

Story Code : 1065010
Turkish Drone Crashes in Northern Iraq
An Iraqi security source announced that a Bayraktar drone crashed in the Qandil mountains in Sulaymaniyah province located in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.
 
The Qandil Mountains are a mountainous area of the Kurdistan Region near the Iraq-Iran border.
 
The cause of the drone's crash is not clear yet and the investigations in this regard are ongoing.
 
Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.
 
Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Baghdad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.
 
Baghdad has called Turkey's attacks an example of aggression against Iraqi territory and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from northern Iraq.
