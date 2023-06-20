0
Tuesday 20 June 2023 - 11:05

Russian Defense Minister: Kyiv Plans to Strike Crimea with HIMARS, Storm Shadow Missile

Story Code : 1065011
"According to our data, the leadership of the Ukrainian armed forces is planning to deliver strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, including Crimea, with HIMARS [rockets] and Storm Shadow missiles," Shoigu said at a ministry board meeting on Tuesday, TASS reported.
 
The top military official stressed that the use of these weapons outside of the special military operation zone would trigger immediate strikes by Russia on decision-making centers in Ukraine and would imply the full-fledged involvement of the US and UK in the conflict.
 
Additionally, Shoigu noted that the Kyiv regime is continuing its attempts to mount attacks south of Donetsk and in the Zaporozhye and Donetsk areas, engaging its elite NATO-trained units as well as a large number of Western-supplied weapons.
 
"Since June 4, the Ukrainian army has launched 263 attacks on the positions of Russian troops. Thanks to the competent, selfless actions of our units, they were all repelled and the adversary did not achieve its goals," he said.
