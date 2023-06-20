Islam Times - Iran's security forces defused an explosive device in the city of Hashtgerd، West of capital Tehran, and arrested four non-Iranian individuals.

Iran has in recent months captured several members of spy networks affiliated to foreign secret services. The militants were involved in making explosives and hand-made bombs and linked to foreigners and planned to carry out counter-security acts and set up operational groups to direct the riots in Iran.

Mossad has upped its espionage activity in the past few months and has been involved in a covert war against Iran. Iran’s foes, mainly Israel and the US, have also been engaged in an attempt to spy on and sabotage Iran’s defense and nuclear industries.

Back in mid-February, an Iranian official with the General Intelligence Department of the Southern Iranian Province of Fars shed light on the country's nonstop efforts in the fight against terror groups, revealing that security agents have thwarted 200 terrorist operations since 2014.

The official, identified by media by his last name Kheirandish, stated that intelligence agencies have defused some 200 bombing plots in the country since 2014 when Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group launched a campaign to directly target Iran.

