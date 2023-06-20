0
Tuesday 20 June 2023 - 11:40

Iran's Security Agents Foil Bomb Attack Near Capital, Capture 4 Foreigners

Story Code : 1065016
Iran
The explosive device was found near high voltage electricity posts and a gas reduction station in the city of Hashtgerd، 70 kilometers West of Tehran.
 
Iran's security troops have managed to detain four foreign nationals in this connection, according to reports.
 
There are no further details available.

Iran has in recent months captured several members of spy networks affiliated to foreign secret services. The militants were involved in making explosives and hand-made bombs and linked to foreigners and planned to carry out counter-security acts and set up operational groups to direct the riots in Iran.
 
Mossad has upped its espionage activity in the past few months and has been involved in a covert war against Iran. Iran’s foes, mainly Israel and the US, have also been engaged in an attempt to spy on and sabotage Iran’s defense and nuclear industries.
 
Back in mid-February, an Iranian official with the General Intelligence Department of the Southern Iranian Province of Fars shed light on the country's nonstop efforts in the fight against terror groups, revealing that security agents have thwarted 200 terrorist operations since 2014.
 
The official, identified by media by his last name Kheirandish, stated that intelligence agencies have defused some 200 bombing plots in the country since 2014 when Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group launched a campaign to directly target Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
20 June 2023
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
20 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
20 June 2023
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
19 June 2023
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
19 June 2023
North Korea Calls Botched Spy Satellite Launch ‘Gravest Failure This Year’
North Korea Calls Botched Spy Satellite Launch ‘Gravest Failure This Year’
19 June 2023
Indian Muslims Flogged after Protest over Possible Islamic Shrine Demolition
Indian Muslims Flogged after Protest over Possible Islamic Shrine Demolition
19 June 2023
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
Afghanistan Establishes New Public Holiday to Mark Departure of Last US Soldier
18 June 2023
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
UK to Allocate $32 mln to Reinforce Ukraine’s Cybersecurity
18 June 2023
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
17 June 2023
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023