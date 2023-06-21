Syrian Military Reinforces North of Damascus As Tensions Grow in SDF-Controlled Areas

Islam Times - The Syrian Republican Guard has reportedly sent reinforcements to the northern part of the country, amid escalating tensions with the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Local sources have identified the convoy as belonging to the 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard, and it includes BMP-2 and 2S3 Akatsiya vehicles, according to Ruptly news. Reports suggest that the reinforcements were destined for Northern Aleppo.

The deployment comes in response to an increase in terror attacks by the Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group in SDF-controlled areas over the past few days, as reported by local media.

On Monday, a landmine exploded targeting a military vehicle in Deir ez-Zur, resulting in the deaths of five officers. This incident followed the release of 33 detainees accused of collaborating with Daesh by the SDF.

Recently, security conditions have reportedly been deteriorating in the areas controlled by the SDF in Syria’s northern and northeastern provinces of Raqqah, Hasakah, and Deir ez-Zur amid ongoing raids and arrests of civilians by the US-sponsored militants.

Locals argued that the SDF’s constant raids and arrest campaigns have generated a state of frustration and instability, severely affecting their businesses and livelihoods.

Residents have accused the US-backed militants of stealing crude oil and failing to spend money on service sectors.

Local councils affiliated with the SDF have also been accused of financial corruption. They are said to be embezzling funds provided by donors, neglecting services, and not meeting the people’s basic needs.

A convoy of trucks was reported to have been carrying armored vehicles traveling toward Northern Aleppo via the Aleppo International Highway, passing through Khan Shaykhun.