Wednesday 21 June 2023 - 02:46

Trump Claims to Have 'Very Strong Relationship' with Putin

Story Code : 1065125
Trump Claims to Have
"With Putin, I have a very good relationship. I mean, I haven't spoken to him in a long while, but I had a very strong relationship," Trump said.
 
He also claimed that his conversation with the Russian president delayed the Russia-Ukraine war for several years, TASS reported.
 
According to Trump, the Russia-Ukraien war would have never been launched had he retained the post of US president. "He wouldn't have done it if it were me. He did it after I left," the ex-US president said.
 
Trump said he would end the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours. "I would have a deal done in 24 hours from the time we started. And I would tell (Ukrainian President Vladimir) Zelensky something and I would tell Putin something ," Trump maintained. "The death would stop, and the destruction would stop," he concluded.
