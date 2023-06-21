Albania issues statement on MKO terrorist acts

Islam Times - Albania's interior ministry issued a statement on Tuesday over the terrorist activities of the MKO terrorist group and provided explanations about the clashes between the terrorist forces and the Albanian police.

Earlier on Tuesday, Albenian media reported that several people were injured as the country's police inspected a base of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MKO) terrorist organization in Manez.Following the clashes that broke out between the terrorist forces and the Albanian police, an MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured, according to the reports.The reports added that 6 of the injured terrorists are in critical health condition.Reacting to the incident, the interior ministry of Albania issued a statement later on Tuesday, saying that the police operation was carried out according to the law and an order issued by the anti-terrorism court.The Albanian ministry added that according to an agreement reached between Albania and the MKO terrorists in 2014, the MKO forces sought asylum in the country under the pretext of humanitarian reasons, but they've violated the agreement by carrying out terrorist and cyber activities.The statement added that the Albanian police took control of the terrorists' base for an hour and inspected their offices and electronic devices.Some unconventional electronic devices, including a number of drones, were seized by the police, according to the statement.The MKO has conducted numerous assassinations and bombings against Iranian statesmen and civilians since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution. Its members fled Iran in 1986 to Iraq, where they enjoyed backing from former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist assaults since the Islamic Revolution, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.MKO terrorists enjoy freedom of activity in the US and Europe and even hold regular meetings where European and American officials make speeches.