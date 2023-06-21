Iran Calls on West Not to Shirk Responsibility in Migrant Crisis Following Greece Boat Tragedy

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani expressed deep sorrow over the death of hundreds of immigrants after a refugee boat sank off Greece last week in one of the worst disasters of its kind, and further slammed the wrong policies of the US and Europe as the root cause of perilous journeys of Asian and African asylum seekers.

At least 78 people are confirmed to have died in the disaster. Authorities fear that hundreds of others – including women and children – may have been trapped below deck. If confirmed, that would make the tragedy one of the worst ever recorded in the Central Mediterranean.

On the World Refugee Day, Kana'ani expressed regret over the sinking of the boat carrying hundreds of refugees, including dozens of women and children from different Asian and African countries, in the waters off the Greek coast in the Mediterranean.

"We pray for peace and divine mercy for the souls of those who lost their lives in this painful tragedy, and we offer our condolences to the survivors and the bereaved families," he added.

The United Nations (UN) has registered more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014, making it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world.

The senior diplomat urged "the West not rid itself of the responsibility towards the refugee crisis", as "many illegal migrations and the influx of asylum seekers from Asia and Africa to the West are rooted in the wrong policies of America and Europe in these regions".

The UN has called for an urgent investigation into the incident, as reports claim the coastguard ignored distress calls from the vessel.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) described the incident in a joint statement on Friday as “the worst incident” in several years to have taken place in the Mediterranean and its surrounding seas.

UN human rights spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva that there is a need to investigate "people smugglers" and "human traffickers".

Vincent Cochetel, special envoy of the UNHCR for the Central and Western Mediterranean, stated that Greece’s argument for not intervening “does not hold up”.

Survivors of the incident and activists say the Greek coastguard could have intervened earlier to escort the trawler to safety.

In a meeting with Iranian officials in charge of Hajj pilgrimage affairs in mid-May, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the countries that claim to be "civilized", yet have "no traces of civilization" in them, are still caught up in "the racial issues of blacks and whites, Europeans and non-Europeans".

"They value their pets more than they value some humans. The successive drowning of immigrants in the sea is an indication of this reality," he added.

New data from the International Organisation for Migration’s (IOM) Missing Migrants Project (MMP) showed that nearly 3,800 people died on migration routes within and from the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region last year, the highest number since 2017.

Last year, the number of recorded deaths was 3,789, which was 11 percent higher than the previous year. In 2017, the number of recorded deaths was 4,255.

According to the report, the actual number of deaths on migratory routes within and from the Mena region is likely to be higher than the reported number because of the scarcity of official data and limited access to land routes for civil society and international organisations.

