Iran Lashes Out at Israel for Committing Organized Crime Against Palestinians

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani strongly condemned a brutal raid by the Israeli military which martyred at least five Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp, and further said that criminal Zionist acts in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in recent months are blatant example of “organized crime and official terrorism”.

Jenin has been a regular target of Israeli assaults in the West Bank over the last year.

Kana'ani on Monday censured the brutal and criminal attack by Israeli special forces on the occupied Northern West Bank city of Jenin earlier in the day.

He said the Zionists' intensified criminal acts in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in recent months and the massacre of Palestinian people, including children, women, and the elderly, as well as the destruction of Palestinians' property and homes are "clear examples of organized crime and official terrorism".

The senior official emphasized that the international community, especially the United Nations, shoulder an urgent responsibility to take preventive measures against such inhumane acts.

The spokesperson further expressed concern over inaction of the UN and countries across the world towards Israel's expansion of illegal settler units in the West Bank.

Kana'ani lashed out at Western countries for keeping silence on Israel's settlement activities and urged international bodies and the countries supporting the Palestinians to fulfill their legal, humane and moral responsibility and defend the Palestinian people's rights.

He stressed that Israel must be held accountable for its crimes and measures in violation of international rules and regulations.

Tensions in the West Bank have been on the rise over the last year, with Israeli soldiers carrying out near-nightly raids resulting in clashes with Palestinian resistance groups.

Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 161 Palestinians this year, including 26 children. A total of 127 fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and a further 34 in the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations has also marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

The regime has become more violent since Benjamin Netanyahu came back to power last year as the leader of a far-right coalition cabinet. The ongoing violence has prompted international calls for calm, with the European Union urging an immediate ceasefire.

Iran describes Israel as the root cause of the region’s instability and insecurity, but also stresses Israel's US-supported barbarity will not change the inevitable fate of the Tel Aviv regime.

Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists. Iranian officials say the Tel Aviv regime has been struggling for more than 70 years to exit its identity crisis which has been mixed with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other inhumane moves.

A large Israeli attack in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Monday has killed at least five Palestinians and wounded almost 90, with 18 in critical condition.