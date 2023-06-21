0
Wednesday 21 June 2023 - 03:20

Israeli Military Clash with Protesters in Occupied Golan

According to the website of the Syrian Al-Ekhbariya TV channel, the Zionist regime's soldiers prevented the residents of the occupied Golan from entering their lands in the "Al-Hafair" District in the east of the "Mas'ada" village and fired tear gas at them on Tuesday.
 
According to the report, the Zionist regime military deployed its forces to surround the agricultural lands where the project known as "Giant Turbines" is allegedly going to be put into operation and prevent the owners of those lands from entering their properties.
 
The residents of the occupied Golan protested against Israeli regime troops and in the subsequent clashes, dozens of unarmed protesters were injured as a result of suffocating tear gas.
 
The Zionist regime has continued to seize the lands by force from the residents of the occupied Golan to build illegal settlements under the pretext of implementing the wind turbine project, which has always been opposed and faced stiff resistance from the residents of that occupied district. The seizure of those lands by the usurping Israeli regime comes in blatant violation of international resolutions regarding the situation in that area.
