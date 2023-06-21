0
Wednesday 21 June 2023 - 23:51

Lavrov: Let NATO Fight, Russia is Prepared

Story Code : 1065335
Lavrov: Let NATO Fight, Russia is Prepared
Several days earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected any moves to “freeze” the conflict, despite mounting Ukrainian losses.
 
“If NATO, through the mouth of Stoltenberg, once again declares that they are against freezing, as they say, the conflict in Ukraine, then they want to fight,” Lavrov told a press conference. “Well, let them fight, we are ready for this, we have long understood the goals of NATO in the situation around Ukraine, which have been formed for many years.”
 
Officials in Moscow have long accused the US and its NATO allies of arming Ukraine and using the country to instigate conflict with Russia.
 
While Lavrov stressed that some Western leaders are beginning to “sober up” about the nature of the conflict, Kiev has demanded that the weapons keep flowing. “Nothing will be enough, however much they send, because if there is no victory, that means it was not enough,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview on Monday.
 
With Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive faltering against a “well-prepared” Russian defense, Stoltenberg told reporters on Monday that NATO states would soon send equipment to help Ukrainian troops clear Russian minefields. He did not say; however, what kind of equipment would be sent, or which members would provide it.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
22 June 2023
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
21 June 2023
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
21 June 2023
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
21 June 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
21 June 2023
Albania issues statement on MKO terrorist acts
Albania issues statement on MKO terrorist acts
21 June 2023
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
By Jacob Anderson
20 June 2023
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
20 June 2023
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
20 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
20 June 2023
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
19 June 2023
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
19 June 2023