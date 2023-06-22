0
Wednesday 21 June 2023 - 23:57

WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal

Story Code : 1065337
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
The daily cited current and former US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
 
Talks about the base on Cuba’s northern coast are “at an advanced stage but not concluded,” the WSJ claimed, based on what the officials described as “convincing but fragmentary” and highly classified US intelligence reports.
 
One current and one former official said the facility would be part of ‘Project 141’, a Chinese military initiative to set up bases and logistical support around the world. If true, this “could provide China with a platform to potentially house troops permanently on the island” and potentially expand intelligence-gathering against the US, they said.
 
The Journal’s report comes shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China in order to “halt a downward spiral in relations” between Washington and Beijing. He was even received by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 
The same outlet had alleged the existence of a “Chinese spy base” in Cuba earlier this month. After first denying the report as “inaccurate,” the White House revealed intelligence reports that claimed four Chinese intelligence-collection facilities have been in Cuba since at least 2019.
 
Cuba called the original WSJ report “totally mendacious and unfounded,” while the Foreign Chinese Ministry said on June 9 that the US was an “expert in chasing shadows” in other countries and meddling in their affairs. Beijing also noted that Washington had blockaded Havana for over 60 years and maintains its own military base in Guantanamo Bay.
 
The White House declined to comment on the new WSJ story. According to the unnamed officials, President Joe Biden’s administration has reached out to Cuba to block the deal, citing “what it thinks might be Cuban concerns about ceding sovereignty.”
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
22 June 2023
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
21 June 2023
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
21 June 2023
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
21 June 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
21 June 2023
Albania issues statement on MKO terrorist acts
Albania issues statement on MKO terrorist acts
21 June 2023
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
By Jacob Anderson
20 June 2023
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
20 June 2023
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
20 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
20 June 2023
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
19 June 2023
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
19 June 2023