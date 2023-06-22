0
Thursday 22 June 2023 - 00:01

“Israeli” Fund Hires Former CEO of Bahrain’s Sovereign Wealth Fund

Story Code : 1065339
Talal Al-Zain was named chief investment officer of Exigent Capital Group, which has offices in Occupied Al-Quds and Tel Aviv. The company opened a new office in Manama, Bahrain, earlier this year to lead its GCC expansion.
 
It plans to deploy $500m in middle market companies with a focus on health care, food security, energy, water, and education over the next two years.
 
Military ties between “Israel” and Bahrain have boomed since the normalization accords. Manama has sought training from “Israel’s” Mossad and Shin Bet intelligence services, while the occupying entity has provided the Gulf kingdom with drones and anti-drone systems.
 
Exigent Capital’s decision to establish a base in Manama is notable because Dubai has been the preferred location for “Israelis” looking to do business in the Gulf. Economic ties between “Israel” and Bahrain have lagged behind the security realm.
