0
Thursday 22 June 2023 - 00:04

North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip

Story Code : 1065341
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
The rare visit was aimed at begging for the relaxation of tensions as the “attempt to press and restrain China may become a boomerang striking a fatal blow to the US economy.”
 
“In a word, the US state secretary's recent junket can never be judged otherwise than a disgraceful begging trip of the provoker admitting the failure of the policy of putting pressure on China,” it mentioned.
 
It further blamed Washington for escalating regional tensions with “anti-China complexes” such as the so-called Quad strategic security group, which includes Japan, Australia, India, and the United States, as well as the Australia-UK-US security deal known as AUKUS. 
 
Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday on a high-stakes diplomatic mission in a bid to ease deteriorating tensions between the world’s two largest economies amid little hope for much progress in the talks.
 
During his two-day visit, Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying they had agreed to stabilize their intense rivalry so it did not veer into conflict.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
22 June 2023
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
21 June 2023
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
21 June 2023
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
21 June 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
21 June 2023
Albania issues statement on MKO terrorist acts
Albania issues statement on MKO terrorist acts
21 June 2023
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
By Jacob Anderson
20 June 2023
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
20 June 2023
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
20 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
20 June 2023
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
19 June 2023
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
19 June 2023