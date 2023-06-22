0
Thursday 22 June 2023 - 00:09

“Israeli” Barbarism Continues: Teen Palestinian Girl Martyred, Ramage through Towns Injure Dozens

Story Code : 1065343
“Israeli” Barbarism Continues: Teen Palestinian Girl Martyred, Ramage through Towns Injure Dozens
Turkman is the seventh Palestinian to be martyred by the “Israeli” army during the raid on Jenin where also more than 90 people were injured, around 20 of them are in critical condition.
 
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry also said 55-year-old Nasser Saleh Sanan, who was also injured in the head by “Israeli” occupation gunfire in a military assault on Jenin last month, succumbed Tuesday’s night to his wounds.
 
This comes as hundreds of “Israeli” settlers, protected by the Zionist entity’s forces, have rampaged through several Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, attacking native residents and vandalizing their property.
 
Palestinian security sources said the armed settlers hurled stones and set Palestinian cars, fields, homes and other property ablaze in Huwara and Beit Furik, al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and Burin, all situated in Nablus Governorate on Tuesday night.
 
“Israeli” soldiers protected the violent Zionist settlers in face of possible resistance from the Palestinians who tried to defend themselves.
 
Nablus official Ghassan Daghlas said that during the violent raid, 34 Palestinians were wounded, most of them from tear gas, and at least 140 vehicles set ablaze, including an ambulance.
 
“Among those injured was a Palestinian journalist who was struck in the face by rocks,” he added, noting that “some of the Zionist settlers opened fire at the Palestinians, who had ventured out of their homes to confront the assailants.”
 
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property has long become routine in the occupied West Bank and rarely prosecuted by the Israeli regime.
 
A total of 172 Palestinians has been martyred in the occupied territories since the start of the year at the hands of the “Israeli” occupation forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
22 June 2023
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
21 June 2023
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
21 June 2023
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
21 June 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
21 June 2023
Albania issues statement on MKO terrorist acts
Albania issues statement on MKO terrorist acts
21 June 2023
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
By Jacob Anderson
20 June 2023
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
20 June 2023
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
20 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
20 June 2023
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
19 June 2023
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
19 June 2023