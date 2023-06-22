0
Thursday 22 June 2023 - 00:12

Occupied Golan Uprising: Syrians Confront ‘Israeli’ Forces after Preventing Them from Reaching Their Lands

Story Code : 1065345
Occupied Golan Uprising: Syrians Confront ‘Israeli’ Forces after Preventing Them from Reaching Their Lands
Witnesses said eight people were arrested, including Sheikh Salman Faris Shams, as the occupation forces cordoned off the area and prevented ambulances from reaching the wounded, who were evacuated by private vehicles.
 
Activists in the occupied Syrian Golan declared Wednesday a general strike and a day of rage in the villages of Majdal Shams, Baqatha, Masada and Ain Qinya, in response to the “arbitrary and criminal” measures of the occupation authorities.
 
The activists stressed in a statement that the “arbitrary and criminal measures against us and our lands make us determined on our right decision and our firm position,” calling on the residents to gather on Wednesday at the Al-Yafouri shrine to be a starting point to march toward the besieged lands.
 
Earlier on Tuesday, the occupation forces assaulted the residents who protested in defense of their agricultural lands threatened with confiscation for the wind turbines project after representatives of the “Israeli” company responsible for the project, backed by police forces, stormed the lands.
 
The installation of giant turbines in the villages of the Golan comes following a decision by the occupation government in this regard and the approval of the “Israeli” planning authorities.
 
The Golan residents assert that installing the turbines will impede the cultivation of their lands nearby and will be an environmental hazard. The “Israeli” courts had previously rejected the residents' petition against the construction of the turbines.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
“Israel”: No Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia, Maybe next Hajj!
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
North Korea: Blinken’s China Visit A Begging Trip
22 June 2023
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
WSJ: China, Cuba Close to Military Base Deal
21 June 2023
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
French Police Prevent MKO Terrorist from Holding Rally
21 June 2023
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
Syrian Deputy FM: Turkish Troops Withdrawal Only Way to Restore Relations
21 June 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
Israeli Regime Martyrs 170 Palestinians Since Start of 2023
21 June 2023
Albania issues statement on MKO terrorist acts
Albania issues statement on MKO terrorist acts
21 June 2023
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
What’s Taking Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Tehran?
By Jacob Anderson
20 June 2023
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
EU Reportedly to Propose $55 bn in New Aid Package for Kyiv
20 June 2023
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
UN’s Guterres ‘Alarmed’ by Israeli Expansion Plans
20 June 2023
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Youth from Qatif Region
20 June 2023
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
Israeli Occupation Forces Use Helicopter Gunships during Jenin Raid
19 June 2023
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat
19 June 2023