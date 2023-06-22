0
Thursday 22 June 2023 - 00:19

Two Killed in Canada Air Force Helicopter Crash into Ottawa River

Two Killed in Canada Air Force Helicopter Crash into Ottawa River
Trudeau said he spoke with Canada's Chief of Defense Staff to express "condolences to the families and colleagues of the members who have been killed ", Reuters reported.
 
The crash of the Royal Canadian Air Force CH147 Chinook helicopter happened near a military base in Petawawa, northwest of the capital Ottawa in Ontario, just after midnight, the air force said.
 
Trudeau said there will be a thorough investigation into the crash.
 
"There will be answers to give, but right now, we're focusing on notification on families and support," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.
 
In 2020, a Canadian helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece, killing six.
