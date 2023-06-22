0
Thursday 22 June 2023 - 00:20

Iran, Saudi Arabia to Resume Postal Cooperation after Hajj Pilgrimage: CEO

Story Code : 1065347
Iran, Saudi Arabia to Resume Postal Cooperation after Hajj Pilgrimage: CEO
In bilateral talks held in Bern, Switzerland, Saudi officials welcomed the move taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Chief Executive of Iran National Post Company Mahmoud Liaei stated.
 
Regarding the programs and approaches taken by the Iran National Post Company after the restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he said that postal ties with Saudi Arabia had been cut after the severance of political ties with this Arab country and, fortunately, this problem has now been settled.
 
He pointed to Iran’s postal relations at the international level and stated, “Since Iran is a key member of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and has an appropriate standing in the Union, we had previously established postal ties with Saudi Arabia and this relation will soon be revived following the restoration of ties with Saudi Arabia.”
