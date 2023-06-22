West Lacks Intention to Promote Peaceful Settlement Between Baku, Yerevan: Russian FM

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that both Baku and Yerevan understand that the West lacks genuine intentions to facilitate a peaceful settlement between them.

According to Lavrov, these actions by the West reflect their intentions to extend their reach into regions that are situated far from the borders of NATO and the EU. He emphasized that such actions do not genuinely aim to stabilize the situation. Lavrov added that he hopes their partners in Yerevan and Baku understand this, as they discuss the developments quite openly with them.

While Lavrov stated that they are not opposed to other international players attempting mediation, he stressed that the most crucial aspect is to ensure that this mediation is directed towards agreements that uphold a balance of interests between the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples and states.

Lavrov emphasized that any agreements can only be made within the framework of the trilateral agreements signed by the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as the Armenian prime minister. He recalled that the foundation for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was established through the personal involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin in November 2020 when the first trilateral statement on settlement principles was signed. This was followed by several more high-level trilateral statements concerning various aspects of the efforts required to normalize the situation, including unblocking transport corridors and economic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as in the broader South Caucasus region.

Lavrov made the remarks after a meeting of top diplomats from the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). He expressed regret over the actions of the United States and the European Union, stating that their current actions demonstrate little desire to assist in reaching an agreement and instead reveal their plans to establish themselves as a decisive force in the region, thereby edging out Russia's legal interests, TASS reported.