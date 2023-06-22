Int’l Community Must Reassess Fundamental Approach to Myanmar: UN Expert

Islam Times - The international community must reassess its fundamental approach to the crisis in Myanmar, a United Nations expert said on Wednesday.

The peace consensus calls for an immediate halt in hostilities, safe humanitarian access, and inclusive dialogue to achieve peace in the strife-torn country.

He added that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must not invite Myanmar's military personnel to high-level diplomatic meetings, or risk moving backwards by extending a sense of legitimacy to the junta.

Andrews was speaking in Jakarta.

Myanmar's generals have been barred from ASEAN leaders' meetings, but Thailand this week hosted separate talks aimed at re-engaging the junta. The meeting was shunned by key ASEAN countries.

Thomas Andrews, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, said there had been zero progress on implementing ASEAN's five-point peace plan, which was agreed with Myanmar's military leaders after they seized power in a 2021 coup, Reuters reported.