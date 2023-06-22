0
Thursday 22 June 2023 - 00:24

Int’l Community Must Reassess Fundamental Approach to Myanmar: UN Expert

Story Code : 1065350
Thomas Andrews, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, said there had been zero progress on implementing ASEAN's five-point peace plan, which was agreed with Myanmar's military leaders after they seized power in a 2021 coup, Reuters reported.
 
The peace consensus calls for an immediate halt in hostilities, safe humanitarian access, and inclusive dialogue to achieve peace in the strife-torn country.
 
He added that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must not invite Myanmar's military personnel to high-level diplomatic meetings, or risk moving backwards by extending a sense of legitimacy to the junta.
 
Andrews was speaking in Jakarta.
 
Myanmar's generals have been barred from ASEAN leaders' meetings, but Thailand this week hosted separate talks aimed at re-engaging the junta. The meeting was shunned by key ASEAN countries.
