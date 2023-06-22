Terrorist Killed, Ringleader Arrested in Syrian Security Operation

Islam Times - A terrorist was killed, and the ringleader of a terrorist cell involved in carrying out assassinations was apprehended in a successful security operation near the city of Sheikh Maskin in Daraa countryside, southern Syria, as reported by state media on Tuesday.

The source further revealed that the cell members executed “three terrorist operations in the past week, resulting in the deaths of two policemen and one soldier. They operated on motorcycles to enhance mobility across agricultural lands."

In 2018, the Syrian army regained control over the province of Daraa in southern Syria through settlement agreements brokered by Russia. These agreements mandated that armed groups surrender their weapons to the Syrian army. Those who refused were to be relocated to northern Syria.

Despite these efforts, certain areas in Daraa continue to experience security instability, with army and police personnel in Syria being targeted, along with key figures within the Syrian government, through shootings or explosive devices.

