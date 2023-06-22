0
Thursday 22 June 2023 - 00:30

Nuclear Chief Denies Installation of New Cameras in Central Iran

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Mohammad Eslami denied the false claim made by a lawmaker that one hundred new cameras have been installed at a nuclear power plant in Isfahan, central Iran.
 
The MP has also complained that such a measure runs counter to a parliamentary law on strategic action for the removal of sanctions and safeguarding national interests.
 
“Such an issue is not true. We have no (nuclear) power plant in Isfahan to install 100 cameras there,” the nuclear chief stated.
 
Eslami reiterated that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran complies with the parliamentary laws, stressing that all of Iran’s measures conform with the Safeguards Agreement as well.
 
He also highlighted Tehran’s coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency in accordance with the Safeguards Agreement and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
 
Back in March, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi paid a visit to Tehran.
 
Iran and the UN nuclear agency issued a joint statement at the conclusion of the trip, agreeing on closer cooperation to settle the outstanding issues pertaining to the Safeguards Agreement.
 
According to the statement, the two sides agreed that bilateral interactions will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration, and in full conformity with the competencies of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of Iran based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement.
