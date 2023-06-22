Rise of AI-Generated Deepfakes in Politics Raises Concerns, Expert Warns

Islam Times - Artificial intelligence-generated 'deepfakes' that convincingly mimic personalities are becoming increasingly sophisticated, raising concerns about their use in political campaigns.

The use of AI 'deepfake' impersonations of real politicians to manipulate election outcomes is predicted to grow. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already employed a deepfake video in a campaign advertisement, using a computer-generated imitation of former US president Donald Trump to mock him during the Republican primaries.

Researcher Andy Mok told Sputnik he expects more politicians will resort to using deepfakes of their opponents and others to gain an advantage in their political endeavors. Mok commented on the historical application of technology in American politics, often in controversial ways, suggesting that generative AI deepfakes will likely follow a similar pattern.

Mok noted that the repercussions of being the last to employ deepfake technology against rivals would be too costly, emphasizing the fiercely competitive nature of political campaigns. He highlighted the significance of not only raising substantial funds but also employing them to undermine opponents through tactics such as opposition research and negative campaigns.

While the focus has been on sophisticated high-tech replicas of politicians and celebrities, Mok emphasized that the risk extends beyond deepfake videos. Deliberate misinformation campaigns, even without deepfake technology, have been observed, particularly on social media platforms. Mok pointed out instances in countries like India and Pakistan, where false information has incited real-world violence against different ethnic groups.

According to Andy Mok, a senior research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, no politician wants to be left behind in utilizing this technology against their adversaries.