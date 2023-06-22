Rampaging Israeli Settlers Burn Palestinian Homes, Cars in West Bank

Islam Times - A large group of extremist Israeli Jewish settlers launched attacks on several Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday evening, setting homes, cars, and fields on fire.

Eyewitnesses reported that convoys of extremists rampaged through the towns of Al-Laban al-Sharqiya, Huwara, Beit Furik, Burin, and others near Nablus. The settlers threw stones and set Palestinian property, including cars, fields, and homes, ablaze.

Palestinian activist Ghassan Daghlas stated that 34 Palestinians were injured, and at least 140 vehicles were set on fire, including an ambulance. Moreover, multiple homes and vast areas of cultivated fields containing wheat, olives, grapes, and other fruit trees were deliberately torched.

Safa news agency reported that one of the settlers intentionally ran over a 13-year-old Palestinian boy in Huwara, fracturing his skull. The same news agency mentioned another incident in which a settler ran over three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, in Al Naseriyeh village. All three victims required urgent medical treatment. Medical sources confirmed that Ismail Oweis, a Palestinian boy from Al-Laban al-Sharqiya, sustained moderate injuries to his head and back due to a brutal attack by the settlers.

In February, extremist settlers set fire to dozens of Palestinian homes and cars in Huwara, described by an Israeli general as a "pogrom." It marked the most severe episode of settler violence in decades. Palestinian media reported that over 100 homes and hundreds of cars were burned during the settlers' rampage, which occurred shortly after an Israeli military raid in Nablus resulted in the death of 11 Palestinians.

This violent act mimicked a previous "pogrom" carried out by Jewish settlers in Huwara earlier this year. According to international law, all Jewish settlers and their settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem al-Quds are illegal.