Putin: Ukrainians Know They Have No Chance against Russia

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukraine has stopped major offensive operations after realizing its forces could not win.

He further stated: “Oddly enough, it is a slow burn at the moment, because the enemy is sustaining serious personnel and equipment losses,” noting that “As of early this morning, our men had taken out 245 tanks and about 678 armored vehicles of various types, to say nothing of the enemy’s casualties, which are substantial.”

“Kiev’s forces are currently in the process of rebuilding their brigades, which took serious losses,” Putin explained, but fear that taking more casualties at this rate will eliminate the combat capability of not just their strategic reserve, but their entire military.

At this moment, the Russian President underlined, “offensive operations are not ongoing,” only elements of combat such as shelling and reconnaissance in force.

Putin’s comments came at the reception for the top cadets of Russian military academies and officer schools, also attended by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. The Russian president told the newly minted officers that Moscow was committed to providing the armed forces with all the weapons and supplies they needed.

“Thanks to the courage and heroism of our soldiers and the readiness of commanders to repulse any aggressive actions against Russia, it seems to me that the enemy has no chance. They understand this, which is why they stopped,” Putin added.